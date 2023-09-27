Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,622 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.1% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146,755. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

