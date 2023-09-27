Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.19. 424,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

