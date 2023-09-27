Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.57. 466,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,948. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $91.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.