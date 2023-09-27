Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.20.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.32. 282,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,957. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.72 and a 200 day moving average of $124.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

