Atwood & Palmer Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,126,000 after buying an additional 161,657 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. 259,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,784. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

