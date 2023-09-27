Audius (AUDIO) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $163.70 million and $2.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,201,020,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,298,607 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

