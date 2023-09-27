Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $121.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.84.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

