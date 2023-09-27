Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $121.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.84. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

