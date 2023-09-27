B. Riley Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$78.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,759,000 after buying an additional 5,449,798 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

