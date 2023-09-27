B. Riley Raises Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $254.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $199.00 to $254.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR opened at $245.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.73 and a 200-day moving average of $169.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $120.24 and a fifty-two week high of $251.51.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $30.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 46.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Dalal Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.