Badger DAO Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00007780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,915,290 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO (BADGER) is a DAO that aims to enable Bitcoin to be used as collateral in the DeFi space. It was founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora and a team of developers. BADGER facilitates this by allowing tokenized Bitcoin (e.g., WBTC or renBTC) to be used as collateral in Ethereum-based DeFi applications, enabling users to access loans and employ various DeFi strategies.The BADGER token is the native token of Badger DAO, operating as an ERC-20 token. It has a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. However, it follows an inflationary model with gradual coin releases. $BADGER serves several functions, including governance participation, cash flow distribution from protocol fees, and use as collateral in DeFi.Overall, Badger DAO bridges the worlds of Bitcoin and DeFi, providing opportunities for users to leverage Bitcoin within the DeFi ecosystem while actively participating in the DAO’s governance decisions and receiving cash flows from protocol activities.”

