Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0802 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of BAFYY remained flat at $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

