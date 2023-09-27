Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0802 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of BAFYY remained flat at $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

About Balfour Beatty

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.