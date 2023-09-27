Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0802 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th.
Balfour Beatty Stock Performance
Shares of BAFYY remained flat at $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.
About Balfour Beatty
