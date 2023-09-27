Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.83

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 174631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

