Bank of America Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $47.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of RRC opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

