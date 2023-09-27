Bank of America Increases Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $177.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.89.

CHRD stock opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $167.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,610 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,563,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

