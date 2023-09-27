Bankers (LON:BNKR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.66 Per Share

Bankers (LON:BNKRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.62. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bankers stock traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 96.85 ($1.18). 1,192,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,306. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -690.71 and a beta of 0.64. Bankers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.88 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107 ($1.31).

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

