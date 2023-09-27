Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BANR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Banner Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ BANR opened at $41.58 on Friday. Banner has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.26 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Banner by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Banner by 83.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

