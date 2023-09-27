Barclays Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $71.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.36.

EIX opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 189,441 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 68.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

