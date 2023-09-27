Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BSET opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.65. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSET. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading

