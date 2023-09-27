Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $586,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.45 and a 200 day moving average of $223.74. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

