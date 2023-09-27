Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $12.72 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $222.83 million and $9.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $12.72 or 0.00048140 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00099266 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00029117 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000186 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
