Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,621 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,139 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. First County Bank CT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 12.4% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $38,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 75,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 9,983,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,393,730. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

