Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 1,529 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $76.36. 187,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,995. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

