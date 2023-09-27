Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 36,238 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,238 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.05. 3,229,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,105,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.