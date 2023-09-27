Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 36,238 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,238 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.02.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:WFC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.05. 3,229,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,105,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
