Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes $242,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock remained flat at $67.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,088,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,563,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

