BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Position Reduced by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of BlueLinx worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 50.2% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 200,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlueLinx

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $547,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $386,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,498 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BXC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.21). BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

