BMO Capital Markets Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $360.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.82.

Accenture Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

NYSE:ACN opened at $310.63 on Wednesday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.92. The stock has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

