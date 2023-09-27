BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1,440.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 266,453 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 346,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

DCF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

