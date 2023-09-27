Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 171.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

