Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. 59,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,026. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $2,634,764.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at $114,267,096.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,681 shares of company stock worth $11,379,921 over the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

