BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.05. BRF shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 474,446 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in BRF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BRF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 511,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of BRF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 332,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of BRF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 300,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

