Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 14,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

