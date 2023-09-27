Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading Down 22.2%

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 22.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 359,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 289,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. The company was formerly known as Canada Cobalt Works Inc and changed its name to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc in May 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Silver Cobalt Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.