Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amgen were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $269.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.53.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

