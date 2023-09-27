Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,998 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,083,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,469,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 175,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 147,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 179,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

BAC opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

