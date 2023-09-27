CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,310 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $34,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,504 shares of company stock worth $21,759,505 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 772,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,613. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

