Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Centerspace Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSR stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Centerspace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centerspace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Centerspace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

