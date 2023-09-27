Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Up 4.2%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.29. 3,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 177,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CENTA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $133,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

