China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 830.0% in September

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 830.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIADY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $50.27.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk.

