Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CB traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.93. The company had a trading volume of 235,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,287. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $177.48 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.