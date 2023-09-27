Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-$14.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.40 billion-$9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion. Cintas also updated its FY24 guidance to $14.00-14.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $529.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $478.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $500.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $524.76. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $201,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

