Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 695,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,967,000 after acquiring an additional 55,625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,433,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 118,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

