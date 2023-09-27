Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 83.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

