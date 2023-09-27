Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Up to $56.68

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.68, but opened at $60.25. Cloudflare shares last traded at $58.91, with a volume of 1,002,637 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $747,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,680,059.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $747,149.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,680,059.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,566,661.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 672,906 shares of company stock worth $42,882,630. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.