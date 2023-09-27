Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

CTSH stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.