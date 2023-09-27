Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $70.52

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.52, but opened at $72.72. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $72.84, with a volume of 1,189,247 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $550,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,912 shares of company stock valued at $20,231,614. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Coinbase Global by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,824 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,081 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,270 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Coinbase Global by 195.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,329 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

