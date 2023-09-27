Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.