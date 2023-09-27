Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Members Capital Advisors Inc.

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 173,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,397,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,600,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,340. The company has a market cap of $183.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

