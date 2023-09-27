Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 31,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,665. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMP

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.