Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,126 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

ED stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

